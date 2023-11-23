ANN CROTTY: Behind the Sasol AGM cancellation
The disruption overshadowed an exciting initiative by two major institutional investors
23 November 2023 - 05:00
How disappointing that one of the most keenly awaited AGMs of 2023 was abandoned. It was surprising that the Sasol board pulled the plug so readily on it, given how stoic it has been at previous shareholder meetings.
Not only was Sasol one of the first companies to provide in-person, hybrid AGM facilities after Covid, in recent years the board has held firm in the face of many hours of haranguing by angry environmentalists and community members who attended these meetings. Perhaps environmental movement Extinction Rebellion takes it up a scary notch or two...
