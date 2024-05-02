Opinion

TOP SPIN

MARC HASENFUSS: Zaad value play slow to germinate

Unless you fancy being a gentleman farmer, there seems little incentive to buy into Zeder’s value proposition for its seed and chemicals business Zaad

BL Premium
02 May 2024 - 05:00
by MARC HASENFUSS

I felt just a little diminished at a family function on the weekend. Because we are quite a diverse and extended family in Cape Town, I think outsiders are often prepped with the briefest character sketch. So, on meeting, I usually get: “Ah, you’re the journalist”, followed by the cursory: “Where’s the rand going?” One of my younger cousins, though, got a far more intriguing introductory inquiry: “Which brother are you? The one bitten by the shark?”

Damn, I have war stories too — though being headbutted by a jellyfish in the Gamtoos River mouth in 1986 is hardly a ripping yarn...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.