DUNCAN MCLEOD: Hey Google, what does ‘loser’ mean?

The rise and rise of ChatGPT poses a major threat to Google Search’s market domination

09 February 2023 - 05:00 DUNCAN MCLEOD

It’s panic stations over at Google: advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could threaten its cash cow, internet search, and the company is scrambling for a solution.

The emergence in recent months of “generative” AI — particularly ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI — has raised the prospect of something many thought impossible until recently: a meaningful way for competitors to challenge Google for dominance in internet search...

