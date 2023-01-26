Opinion

RAVI MISTRI: AI set to creep into all aspects of life, faults and all

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Ravi Mistri
Picture: 123RF/Nicoelnino
Picture: 123RF/Nicoelnino

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a technology stuck in the future for as long as we can remember.

Our imagination, both optimistic and dystopian, has teased at its potential: The Terminators time-travelling robots sent to prevent/ensure Skynet sparking a nuclear holocaust; Asimov’s three laws of robotics setting the basis for robotic integration into society; Joaquin Phoenix falling in love with an AI chatbot in the 2013 movie Her.

Recent technological advances have suggested that a practical version of such a future may be nearer at hand. What does that look like and what might it mean for us? Let’s start with a simplified definition of AI: software that “learns” through patterns identified by iteratively processing large amounts of data through advanced algorithms.

Some of the earliest applications of AI have been in games, typically those with a set number of permutations. In 1997, chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov famously lost to Deep Blue, an IBM supercomputer that could calculate up to 200-billion possible moves in the three minutes typically allotted to a chess player’s turn. In 2011, IBM’s Watson beat two human contestants in the American game-show Jeopardy.

While AI’s computing power cannot be matched by the human mind, it is imitative in nature. It only creates based on the data we feed it, and the algorithms that define how it reacts to that data. However, this has not always worked out well in the past:

  • In 2013 IBM’s Watson learnt to swear after it was exposed to the online Urban Dictionary, and could not distinguish between polite words and profanity.
  • In 2015 Google apologised after its AI labelled a black couple as gorillas.
  • In 2016 Twitter users taught Microsoft’s newly released chatbot, Tay, to be racist, based on the “repeat after me” algorithms through which Tay mimicked and learnt from bad online actors.
  • In 2022 Meta’s BlenderBot began propagating fake news based on interactions with online humans.

The above is not to suggest that AI is inherently bad, racist or doomed to failure. It is simply to say that its success will be determined by those who use it and the context in which it is applied. Early childhood development is critical to the overall health and development of toddlers into adolescence. Parents are implicitly motivated to provide a nurturing environment. Silicon Valley’s early forays into AI applications were met with users with no motivation to see it succeed and who delighted in its self-destruction.

Cue OpenAI and its Dall-E and ChatGPT bots. Dall-E is an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a user generated description. ChatGPT interacts with humans through conversational dialogue. Instruct it to write a limerick about Eskom’s power failures. Done. Instruct it to draft a reciprocal non-disclosure agreement. It can do that too!

Legal tech start-up Lexion has already started using ChatGPT to draft legal summaries. Does this make lawyers obsolete? No. Could it make lawyers more efficient with their time? Yes.

A year after Kasparov lost to Deep Blue he played Bulgarian Veselin Topalov, who he had beaten 4-0 a month earlier. However, this time both players were supported by computers to assist in their decision-making. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Augmented AI is here, with Microsoft already investing $1bn in OpenAI with an exclusive licence to use ChatGPT. The combination of Microsoft’s Bing search engine and an intelligent responsive ChatGPT AI could be a powerful competitor to Google’s dominance.

While there is a significant amount of investment in AI, the scale of computing power, volume of data and time to intelligence is likely to mean only a handful of players will survive. There is legitimate concern over who those players will be and what power they will hold.

In much the same way as we have implicitly traded privacy for the convenience of social media over the past 15 years, it is likely we will unwittingly make the same trade-off as intelligence is slowly added into every area of our life. For good or bad, watch this space.

Mistri, a South African working in Silicon Valley, is a Sloan Fellow of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

