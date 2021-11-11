Business welcomes budget but warns of formidable challenges
Cosatu is less upbeat and believes the minister’s ‘tepid and uninspiring’ statement was a missed opportunity to put SA on a growth path
11 November 2021 - 19:28
Business Unity SA (Busa) has welcomed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and commended him for his prudency in managing scarce financial resources.
The business organisation was particularly pleased that no new allocations had been made to state-owned enterprises (SOEs)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now