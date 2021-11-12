DAVID FURLONGER: A triumph of hope over experience

Ethiopia’s latest descent into civil war raises further questions about its readiness to play a leading role in the development of a pan-African motor industry.

On Wednesday, UN and AU representatives were scrambling to persuade government and rebel leaders to back off from all-out conflict that some say could destabilise the wider East African region.

Despite the country’s history of internal conflict and famine, and an almost nonexistent new-vehicle market, motor companies are drawn by what they see as Ethiopia’s potential – its population of more than 112-million is second in Africa only to Nigeria’s, and the economy is growing strongly, albeit off a pitifully low base.

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), leading moves to create a series of interlinked, regional motor industries, considers Ethiopia a prime base for development. Volkswagen is among the companies considering vehicle assembly there.

A few months ago, companies were citing the country’s political stability as reason for their bullishness. Just this week, Gabriel Almeida, COO of new-vehicle retailer Salvador Caetano África, spoke positively of Ethiopia’s “scope” to become a significant market.

In the long term they may all be proved right, but for now, it’s hard to get away from the comment of 18th-century English writer Samuel Johnson, who, on hearing that an acquaintance planned to remarry after an unpleasant first marriage, described it as “a triumph of hope over experience”.

Almeida was speaking at an online seminar on how to develop a sustainable African new-vehicle market. The event was organised by SA’s department of trade, industry & competition.

In 2020, according to figures from the International Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, SA, Egypt and Morocco contributed 733,246 to the continent’s total market of 912,863. That left 179, 617 to be shared among 51 other countries – an average of 3,522 each.