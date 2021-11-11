National Provinces and municipalities hit hardest as government hits the brakes on spending Education and culture remains the largest expenditure item, while Stats SA, home affairs, health and defence will receive more money B L Premium

Provinces and municipalities will be hardest hit by a slowdown in spending as government accelerates its drive to reduce expenditure and restore fiscal stability.

“Provincial and municipal governments face multiple pressures over the medium term as government reduces spending growth, and poor economic performance affects other revenue and funding sources,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his medium term budget policy statement...