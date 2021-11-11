Economy

Basic income grant decision to be made in February

Funding for scheme is likely to require substantial tax increases, given government’s commitment to other spending

11 November 2021 - 14:01 Carol Paton

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has kicked the basic income grant can down the road, saying in his medium term budget policy statement that a decision has not yet been made and would have to be weighed up against other spending priorities.

Any new long-term spending commitments — such as income support for the poor — would be possible only if other government programmes were closed or taxes were increased, according to the policy statement. In comments to journalists, Godongwana stressed that such a decision would be taken by the cabinet and not by the Treasury...

