Basic income grant decision to be made in February

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has kicked the basic income grant can down the road, saying in his medium term budget policy statement that a decision has not yet been made and would have to be weighed up against other spending priorities.

Any new long-term spending commitments — such as income support for the poor — would be possible only if other government programmes were closed or taxes were increased, according to the policy statement. In comments to journalists, Godongwana stressed that such a decision would be taken by the cabinet and not by the Treasury...