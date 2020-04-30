Features / Cover Story SA business industry on its knees Businesses aren’t just battling Covid-19, they’re also battling often unfathomable government restrictions BL PREMIUM

The guiding principle for lifting the lockdown should be that whoever can go back to work safely must do so. And yet, in the helix of labyrinthine government rules, some industries clearly got the short end of the stick.

In one of the more baffling diktats, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has said e-commerce businesses will be barred from operating as SA shifts from lockdown level 5 to level 4 this week, as this would be "unfair".