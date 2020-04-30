Is this the best time to buy a house?

With interest rates at 47-year lows and house prices expected to drop this year for the first time in a decade, it could be a smart move to buy a residential property after the lockdown.

Industry players say though the Covid-19 pandemic will no doubt cause increased financial stress for many, the flipside is that the SA housing market now offers more favourable buying conditions than it has in years.

House price growth has slowed to its lowest level in nearly a decade — to 2.8% in March, from a peak of 8.2% in 2014, according to FNB. In addition, it’s easier to qualify for a mortgage as banks more aggressively vie for a share of SA’s R1.5-trillion (according to SA Reserve Bank mortgage advance figures) home loan pie.

Rhys Dyer, CEO of mortgage originator ooba, points to a noticeable uptick in home loan approval rates in the first quarter. In fact, banks’ approval rates on applications for 100% home loans with no deposit required were at levels last seen more than 12 years ago, he says.

Banks have also steadily relaxed their cash deposit requirements as a percentage of the purchase price in the 12 months to end-March, from an average 14.2% to 9.8%.

Equally encouraging is that the average interest rate ooba achieved for homebuyers from banks in the first quarter was 0.03% below prime. That compares with prime plus 0.11% a year earlier.