JUSTICE MALALA: Four wartime lessons for Ramaphosa

It has become commonplace to refer to the ‘war’ against the coronavirus. Are we at war? What are the implications of being ‘at war’?

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet certainly believe we are at war. On March 26 Ramaphosa put on full army uniform and addressed members of the SA National Defence Force at Doornkop Military Base. “We are not the only country waging war against an invisible enemy — coronavirus… Tonight you begin the most important calling of your mission, to save the lives of South Africans,” he told the gathered soldiers.

US President Donald Trump said the spread of Covid-19 is “our big war”. “It’s a medical war. We have to win this war,” he said. In another meeting, Trump said he sees himself as “a wartime president”. French president Emmanuel Macron also told his Parliament: “we are at war.”

The language of war is consistent with these leaders’ actions, too. Ramaphosa has over the past month huddled with his “command council” while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street this week to chair his “war cabinet”.

If we are indeed at war, or if we are to continue to use the ‘war’ metaphor, then we must begin to learn a few things from actual wars. It is this:

The first is that wars are long, which means our country is going to suffer serious hardship for a long time to come. We should prepare for that.

The second is that wars are expensive, which means we are going to become a poor country in the medium to long term. Are we prepared for that?

Third, a war is not a battle — there will be some wins along the way, but some defeats too. Indeed, in two years we may have made some progress in the war, but still not have won. Wars are not always conclusive.

Wars are long

So, how long will the Covid-19 war last? Historically, leaders have been very optimistic about the duration of wars. Expectations are that the war will be short, sharp, inexpensive and will be made sweet by victory.

Current leaders are already getting that wrong. In February, Trump told a rally in New Hampshire: “by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, (the coronavirus) miraculously goes away.”

Well, April is here and the virus has not “miraculously” gone away.

Trump is not the first leader to get things horribly wrong about how long a war would last. In August 1914, Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II told troops going into what would be known as the First World War: “you will be home before the leaves have fallen from the trees.”

Yes, well. World War I raged for four and a half years. At least 10-million people were killed.

All wars, not just so-called ‘real wars’ with guns and tanks, are long — and sometimes inconclusive.

Ever heard of former US President Richard Nixon? Back in July 1971 he declared a ‘war on drugs’, saying narcotics were ‘public enemy number one’. Nearly fifty years and billions of dollars later the ‘war on drugs’ is a global phenomenon. The drugs and the drug-lords are still winning.

Wars are expensive

When the US responded to the 9/11 attacks in 2001, defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld requested $21bn from congress for the ‘war on terror’. Rumsfeld foresaw a short campaign: “five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn’t going to last any longer than that.”

The USA invaded Iraq in 2003. American troops were only withdrawn from that country in 2011. And while George W. Bush’s administration had requested $21 billion for Iraq and Afghan reconstruction, the war ended up costing a staggering $1 trillion.

Winning a battle isn’t winning the way

In this war, a win may not always be a win. The coronavirus has so far outsmarted and outwitted us. It continues to do so. Last week the World Health Organisation warned that there is no evidence that, as previously reported, people who have recovered from Covid-19 are protected from a second infection.

We are therefore far from the end of this road. Pandemics do not slink away into the night just like that. Take Ebola. The Democratic Republic of Congo declared its tenth (yes, tenth) outbreak of Ebola in 40 years on August 1, 2018.

“On 10 April this year — just three days before the outbreak was expected to be declared over, given the last person was declared cured on 3rd March — a new case was recorded in Beni. Six further cases have been recorded in the same area. The outbreak is not yet over and there is a continued need for vigilance,” says Medecins sans Frontiere.

Expect no messiah

Another ‘war’ lesson from Covid-19 is that there will be no single conquering hero. Wars are not battles — they are won by the many, not one great leader. When Covid-19 hit, some Western leaders thought there would be a short and sharp pandemic and they would then be lauded as saviours.

The UK’s Boris Johnson, a great fan and biographer of Winston Churchill, thought he would emulate his hero by largely ignoring the unfolding crisis and toughing it out in a “keep calm and carry on” fashion.

On March 3, when Britons were already dying of Covid-19, he still boasted: “I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know.”

Then Johnson contracted the disease and, just a month later on March 27, he was in the intensive care unit looked after by two immigrant nurses — the very people he had campaigned to evict from the UK through Brexit.

Johnson’s case illustrates the contention by historian Michael Beschloss, author of Presidents of War, that it is very difficult “to be a wartime president”.