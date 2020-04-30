JUSTICE MALALA: End of the world as we know it
This is a new paradigm: Covid-19 has shifted the balance of power within the ANC, perhaps permanently
30 April 2020 - 05:00
The Covid-19 pandemic has upended all our scenarios. Until February political analysis in SA was focused mainly on power dynamics within the ANC and the tripartite alliance: would President Cyril Ramaphosa act fast or slow? Or at all? One way or the other would affect policy and shift investor confidence up or down. Then you drew some scenarios.
The pandemic has blown all that out of the window. A whole new set of actions and reactions have taken place. The balance of power has shifted, perhaps permanently. New priorities and pressure points have arisen. It’s a new paradigm.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now