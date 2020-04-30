Lockdown exit: what’s at stake

Is it the beginning of the end, or merely the end of the beginning? SA’s move into the next phase of the Covid-19 response is a subtle and certainly complex one, but the strategy is based on a sophisticated risk matrix.

May Day brings an end (at least for now) to the "hard lockdown". The government has adopted a "risk-adjusted approach" to the reopening of the economy and the easing of other restrictions. It envisages five levels (see table on page 22), which will enable SA’s economy to stir back to life incrementally over the coming months.

At its core it is a commendable strategy: prudent, comprehensive and evidence-based. Yet, despite its detail, it raises as many questions as answers.

Is it deliverable? Businesses across the land will be asking straightforward but penetrating questions, such as: what can companies actually do, and what can they not do at each level? How can management ensure that the company is complying, and how much wiggle room, if any, is there? Will smaller enterprises, which lack legal and compliance expertise and capacity, be able to cope with the new and changing rules of the game?

We delve into some of the most pressing questions raised by the new strategy, some of which may be answered when the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) regulations are formally gazetted.

Are things getting better, or worse?

It is certainly true that level 4 of the SA Covid-19 response, into which SA will now move, is little different to level 5. Most sectors remain under restrictions and social visits remain unlawful. You can buy cigarettes, but you still can’t buy alcohol.

The government remains focused on the looming spike in Covid-19 infections, and the effect this will have on the public health system.

The infection rate is still rising, and the science suggests it will continue to do so until it reaches a peak in September. So it would have been irrational for the government to have set in motion a more significant move (for example, from level 5 to level 3).

The move to level 4 is indicative of two facts. The first, is that a "hard" lockdown is not socially and economically sustainable in the long term. People and businesses need to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The second is that the virus may not yet have spiked with the same force that was feared in the worst-case scenario.