Woolworths Holdings (Woolies) is a company that on the face of it seems fairly simple, yet when you scratch the surface, it becomes clear it is a highly complex business.
Hugely iconic, it’s been around in SA for almost a century. And it’s still a great business, despite making some ill-conceived strategic decisions, such as the acquisition of Australian department store chain David Jones. Its foods business, though now experiencing sustained competition from Checkers, is just managing to stay ahead, but is taking strain. And its local clothing business, which has been notoriously cyclical for as long as I can remember, is making something of a comeback from a low base. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as local clothing arm starts strutting its stuff
