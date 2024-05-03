Money & Investing

FREE TO READ | Navigating uncertainty with Brenthurst Wealth

In this Financial Mail Special Report we see how staying ahead of the curve with independent thinking and action is key to a winning strategy

03 May 2024 - 10:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/tetola
Picture: 123RF/tetola

Since its inception in 2004, Brenthurst Wealth has flourished, producing one of SA’s most successful boutique wealth managers that today has a client base of nearly 4,000 investors and total assets under management of about R20bn.

Brenthurst has championed the strategy that clients direct their wealth away from SA because of deteriorating economic conditions for more than a decade, drawing criticism early on.

That strategy has paid off as one of the founders, Magnus Heystek, points out: “We’ve been growing our clients’ wealth between 15% and 18% a year over 10 years, whereas the local market has been growing at between 5% and 8%. So, there’s a big difference in wealth creation.”

MD Brian Butchart says close, trusted relationships built with clients is the real success of the business.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Investors eyeing European and emerging market assets

Worries of further turbulence in US stocks and bonds could see a shift from Wall Street
Companies
1 day ago

My brilliant career: Magnus Heystek's three golden rules of investment

The former finance editor is now director and investment strategist at boutique wealth manager Brenthurst Wealth
Careers
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Dis-Chem, avoid Sasol
Money & Investing
2.
YOUR MONEY: The best option for US-based ETF ...
Money & Investing
3.
BACKSTORY: Zibu Nqala of FNB Points of Presence
Money & Investing / Backstory
4.
Has BHP just lit the fuse on market M&A?
Money & Investing
5.
Clicks growth still gets pulses racing
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.