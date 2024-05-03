Since its inception in 2004, Brenthurst Wealth has flourished, producing one of SA’s most successful boutique wealth managers that today has a client base of nearly 4,000 investors and total assets under management of about R20bn.
Brenthurst has championed the strategy that clients direct their wealth away from SA because of deteriorating economic conditions for more than a decade, drawing criticism early on.
That strategy has paid off as one of the founders, Magnus Heystek, points out: “We’ve been growing our clients’ wealth between 15% and 18% a year over 10 years, whereas the local market has been growing at between 5% and 8%. So, there’s a big difference in wealth creation.”
MD Brian Butchart says close, trusted relationships built with clients is the real success of the business.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Navigating uncertainty with Brenthurst Wealth
In this Financial Mail Special Report we see how staying ahead of the curve with independent thinking and action is key to a winning strategy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.