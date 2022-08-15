Pick n Pay reveals name of its new chain of discount stores: QualiSave

JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
The public sector should be leading the charge to reduce youth unemployment through supporting value-added exporting rather than debating subsistence payments for young adults
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
SUVs — designed in the UK — are crucial for the carmaker to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The UK medicines regulator gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by US firm Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults
Jose Riveiro’s men created plenty of chances against Chippa United
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Pick n Pay’s new discount store brand has been named Pick n Pay QualiSave, the retailer revealed as it sharpens its focus on serving two distinct groups of consumers with two store brands.
The unveiling of the name took place at a new store in Eerste River near Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday morning. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pick n Pay reveals name of its new chain of discount stores: QualiSave
Store design, size of meat cuts and bread price all set to cater to customers on a tight budget
Pick n Pay’s new discount store brand has been named Pick n Pay QualiSave, the retailer revealed as it sharpens its focus on serving two distinct groups of consumers with two store brands.
The unveiling of the name took place at a new store in Eerste River near Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday morning. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.