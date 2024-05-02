BACKSTORY: Zibu Nqala of FNB Points of Presence

Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB Points of Presence. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
My top tip is to get to the heart of the needs of the customer and what they are trying to achieve.
What was your first job?
I joined banking as a graduate out of university and started in IT project management in 2002.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was R5,000. I first bought myself work clothes, gave a portion of the money to my mom and saved some of it. Thereafter, I started paying off my student loans.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone told me to not be so hard on myself. Mistakes lead to growth, provided you bounce back quickly, and you learn.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would focus on crime and corruption. I think this would go a long way towards enabling the country to attain other important goals it is trying to achieve.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an extreme sport junkie. I like anything that gets my adrenaline going.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I wanted to buy shares in a business that was starting out. I was discouraged from doing this, so I didn’t. Had I not listened to this advice, I would probably be retired by now.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I was taught to prioritise buying property rather than flashy cars. So, when my friends were investing in cars, I was investing in property. There was no luck involved, but rather taking my parents’ advice to heart, which paid off.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown. I found the message of owning your vulnerability and making stronger connections with yourself and other people very powerful.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
You cannot be everything to everyone all at the same time. Unfortunately, difficult choices must be made sometimes.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
I am sometimes called “Mamzo”, which is the equivalent of being called “Auntie”. It’s meant to be a sign of respect, but it still irks me.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That dreaming big and working towards those dreams pays off, and that it’s all going to work out — just trust yourself.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
My first focus would be to end load-shedding, as this would address so many issues in our country, such as economic growth, employment opportunities and just meeting basic needs. It would also reduce crime, as more people would be employed.
BACKSTORY: Zibu Nqala of FNB Points of Presence
