It probably ranks as the longest, most drawn-out takeover in SA corporate history. With luck, by the end of 2022 Walmart should be able to wrap up the purchase of the 47% of Massmart it doesn’t already own. That will be just over 12 years after the US retail giant first approached Massmart with an offer for 100% of the shares.
As it happens, share price valuations and exchange rate moves since 2010 mean Walmart will be getting the whole SA business for about 30% less than it initially intended paying for the 100% it wanted. What’s more, it’s a considerably larger business and one Walmart knows well, having spent at least three years aggressively cleaning it up. ..
Will SA get the better of Walmart?
Walmart eventually got its hands on all of Massmart: maybe it's the best deal it could have hoped for
