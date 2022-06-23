Life / Food The battle for Cape Town’s deepest pockets The Bailey is a classy addition to Bree Street. But are there enough well-heeled customers in the Mother City to warrant yet another top-end establishment?

“Welcome to our classic French-style Brasserie,” says Irish restaurateur Liam Tomlin.

Tomlin is talking about The Bailey — a triple-storey refurbishment of a heritage building at 91 Bree Street, named in tribute to Liam and wife Jan’s chocolate labrador. After various delays, the marble-tiled Café and Champagne Bar on the ground floor opened in early June. ..