The battle for Cape Town’s deepest pockets
The Bailey is a classy addition to Bree Street. But are there enough well-heeled customers in the Mother City to warrant yet another top-end establishment?
“Welcome to our classic French-style Brasserie,” says Irish restaurateur Liam Tomlin.
Tomlin is talking about The Bailey — a triple-storey refurbishment of a heritage building at 91 Bree Street, named in tribute to Liam and wife Jan’s chocolate labrador. After various delays, the marble-tiled Café and Champagne Bar on the ground floor opened in early June. ..
