Life / Food EATING OUT: The bold and the bountiful As the pandemic wipes out a good chunk of SA’s restaurants, some establishments are defying the odds BL PREMIUM

The owners of Bespokery — a new restaurant in Parkview, Joburg, that specialises in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine — had the bad luck of signing their lease in February last year. Within 20 days, the lockdown began.

"You sit there and think: ‘Oh my goodness, what have I done?’ We’re not restaurateurs — this is our first restaurant, and just coping with level 5 restrictions made it even more onerous than it otherwise would have been. Fortunately, my husband [and the restaurant’s co-owner], Mitesh Pema, is a real optimist," says Nadia Singh...