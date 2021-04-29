EATING OUT: The bold and the bountiful
As the pandemic wipes out a good chunk of SA’s restaurants, some establishments are defying the odds
29 April 2021 - 05:00
The owners of Bespokery — a new restaurant in Parkview, Joburg, that specialises in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine — had the bad luck of signing their lease in February last year. Within 20 days, the lockdown began.
"You sit there and think: ‘Oh my goodness, what have I done?’ We’re not restaurateurs — this is our first restaurant, and just coping with level 5 restrictions made it even more onerous than it otherwise would have been. Fortunately, my husband [and the restaurant’s co-owner], Mitesh Pema, is a real optimist," says Nadia Singh...
