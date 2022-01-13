ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Cape Town’s new food hall may be first of many
A plan to create a food hall in Cape Town underscores the global rise of the theme
13 January 2022 - 05:00
Food halls are more popular than ever, buoyed by the global obsession with food culture, celebrity chefs and cooking shows.
Now one of the first dedicated artisanal food halls in the country is set to open early this year, in Cavendish Square in Cape Town. The owners of the new space (where Edgars used to be) have spent months assessing which model would work best...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now