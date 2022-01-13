Life / Food ENTREPRENEURSHIP Cape Town’s new food hall may be first of many A plan to create a food hall in Cape Town underscores the global rise of the theme B L Premium

Food halls are more popular than ever, buoyed by the global obsession with food culture, celebrity chefs and cooking shows.

Now one of the first dedicated artisanal food halls in the country is set to open early this year, in Cavendish Square in Cape Town. The owners of the new space (where Edgars used to be) have spent months assessing which model would work best...