How the Marble Group cracked the Joburg code Marble and its newer sister, Saint, have bucked the trend despite Covid and a shrinking economy

Three weeks before one of Joburg’s newest eateries, Zioux, was scheduled to launch, thousands of people had signed up to be notified as soon as the champagne bar opened.

This suggested an untypical appetite for a new dining venue, at a time when Covid seems to be closing them down almost every week. But there is one notable difference with Zioux: its owners are the force behind two of Joburg’s most celebrated restaurants, Marble and Saint...