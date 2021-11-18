How the Marble Group cracked the Joburg code
Marble and its newer sister, Saint, have bucked the trend despite Covid and a shrinking economy
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Three weeks before one of Joburg’s newest eateries, Zioux, was scheduled to launch, thousands of people had signed up to be notified as soon as the champagne bar opened.
This suggested an untypical appetite for a new dining venue, at a time when Covid seems to be closing them down almost every week. But there is one notable difference with Zioux: its owners are the force behind two of Joburg’s most celebrated restaurants, Marble and Saint...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now