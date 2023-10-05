Sippin’ the Clicquot, rockin’ the boss ladies
Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Woman Award is a celebration of entrepreneurs, life and, most importantly, optimism
If there’s one sector of the economy that enjoyed a Covid bump it was the champagne market. Not only do we celebrate life’s milestones with a glass of fizz at our favourite restaurant, we’re far more likely now to pop a bottle at home too, says Jean-Marc Gallot, CEO and president of champagne house Veuve Clicquot. He was recently in South Africa for the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award ceremony.
“A new business developed during the pandemic, namely at-home consumption. So when it was over and all the bars and restaurants reopened, we had a double market. From one market we got two,” he tells the FM...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.