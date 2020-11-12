The Cape’s new cool spots

Die Stalle

Bosjes estate in the Breede Valley has made a name for itself as a sought-after wedding and events venue (thanks in large part to its now iconic chapel, designed by architect Coetzee Steyn).

But with new offerings being added over the years, it’s become a comprehensive lifestyle hub — complete with hotel, restaurant and tea garden. And now it’s adding a spa to round out its repertoire. Designed by Liam Mooney (who has walked the creative road with the company since day one, designing part of the hotel and the restaurant), it’s a tribute to the original function of the building it inhabits — the old stables. Cleverly configured around a challenging long, narrow structure, it consists of two treatment rooms and a rasul (the spa’s signature treatment), elegantly and simply executed with the entrance signposted by a trough-style water feature as a nod to its former equine occupants.

Keep an eye out for a new deli and store too, also in the pipeline.

bosjes.co.za

Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic

Two of Cape Town’s best-loved lifestyle names have joined forces for what promises to be an excellent pairing — Liam Tomlin’s perennially popular Chefs Warehouse has launch a new outpost at the idyllically positioned Tintswalo Atlantic hotel.

The new joint venture has Tomlin’s signature globally influenced, elegant take on tapas being served overlooking the ocean. The team on site are made up of general managerJami de Witt and Braam Beyers as head chef, who’ve moved over from Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia, under the guidance of Tomlin andchef patron Ivor Jones.

"When I first walked into this incredible space, I knew that a Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic was a no-brainer. This location is surely one of the best dining rooms in SA, if not the entire world. It is a dream come true to have a Chefs Warehouse not only close to, but right on the ocean, to complete our package of restaurants," says Tomlin.

The space is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, serving the now famous "tapas for two" dining format (eight small plates served in a four-course sequence).

chefswarehouse.co.za