Joburg’s story in photographs

What is particularly cool about this new volume, titled Johannesburg Then and Now (published by Penguin Random House SA), is that Latilla illustrates the passing of time through comparative photos. He has painstakingly sought out old snaps from various archives and juxtaposed them with new images. So, for example, there are two shots of the Barbican — built in 1929 and once the tallest building in Joburg.

It’s pictured in its sepia heyday and then recently, following a huge revamp that pulled it back from demolition by neglect.

Latilla has also unearthed original images of Joburg landmarks such as the Rand Club, Turffontein Racecourse, Market Square and Park Station. The pictures of the stately, mothballed part of the latter are particularly fascinating — a glimpse into an almost forgotten world. He has peppered the pages with snippets of history and lesser-known facts. This book is the ideal gift for Joburgers, the inquisitive and anyone with a penchant for the past.