How Woolworths got left in the dust by Sixty60
The good, the bad and the embarrassing of SA’s delivery services
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Here’s an idea for the insomniacs and 2am worriers — why don’t you take the opportunity to get in a Woolies Dash order?
It might sound like a peculiar way to spend the wee hours of the morning but, you see, unless you book your slot on Woolworths’ delivery app then, there’s a high chance you won’t get a space for the coming day at all...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now