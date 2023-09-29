Retail, market or trade-in value: how does it affect your car insurance?

The value of your car is important when it comes to insurance premiums and, if you're like most car owners, you know how important it is to have cover for those unexpected mishaps on the road.

But how much should you insure your car for, and should you insure it for its retail, market or trade-in value?

Auto & General Insurance sheds light on how your car's value can shape your insurance decisions and financial wellbeing.

What it all means: retail, market and trade-in value

The retail value of your car represents the price a dealer will sell it to a customer. This value is the highest of the three options, including costs and profit margins for the car dealership. This type of vehicle is usually in mint condition and often includes vehicle warranties. The market value, also known as the fair market value, is the current value for a specific make, model and condition of the vehicle in the open market. The market value of a car takes into account factors like the car’s age, mileage, condition and demand. Things like sales data for similar vehicles determine this value. The trade-in value is the amount of money a dealership or buyer is willing to offer you for your car when you trade it in for another vehicle. Typically, this is the lowest value of the three options because the car dealer still needs to make a profit when they resell the car. The trade-in value takes into account factors like the condition of the car and mileage. It’s often a good option when you’re looking to upgrade your car.

Is it better to insure for market, retail or trade-in value?

If you choose to insure your car for its retail value, you will pay a higher monthly premium. But, if something happens to your vehicle, you will receive a higher amount back in a settlement or a replacement vehicle of a similar make and model.

If you choose to insure your car for its market value, your monthly premium is usually lower. The insurer will consider things like mileage, condition and service history before providing you with a market value.