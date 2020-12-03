Features / Cover Story Can new Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini be ‘the difference’? Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini has one of the toughest jobs in retail: fixing a business that has gone badly off the rails over the past few years. It’s trial by fire BL PREMIUM

Roy Bagattini may be the new CEO of Woolworths, but in sharp contrast to the shiny retail chain he heads, he’s virtually unknown in SA.

That in itself isn’t surprising. Twenty years ago, as an employee of SA Breweries, he left SA as part of the brewer’s drive to conquer the globe. He ended up seeing the world — living in Rome, Beijing, Moscow, Singapore and San Francisco. He even ended up as a top executive at two mega-brands: brewer Carlsberg and fashion brand Levi Strauss...