ENTREPRENEUR: Zulzi founder Vutlharhi Donald Valoyi hits a home run

When social distancing first began in March, the company was hit with a surge in volumes of more than R1m a day. This has made it the lockdown’s success story.

Zulzi employs a team of 35, which includes developing, operations, marketing, support and customer service. Like Uber it uses independent drivers and employs more than 1,000 drivers and shoppers. "We conduct our own vetting of the drivers and provide them with an app that enables them to navigate to customers. They can also chat to customers via in-app messaging."

The messaging feature is what makes Zulzi stand out from similar services. "When you shop for groceries, the chances of the shopper not finding the item they want online is as high as 60%," he says. "So we created a messaging platform that enables our shoppers to chat with customers and replace missing items of their choice in real time."

Both Valoyi — who serves as the CEO — and co-founder Michael Netshipise, who is Zulzi’s chief technology officer, were involved in building the platform, which took six months.

Valoyi studied applied mathematics at Wits University but always had a passion for computers and business strategy. He has worked at FNB, EOH, MagmaTec and OneConnect as a software developer.

"I left corporate in 2014 and was really scared," he says. "It was very slow in the first month and when our first order came in we had no drivers and shoppers, so I had to shop and deliver to customers. It was normal for me to shop and deliver to customers for the first six months."

Valoyi and his team also built the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app within just six months. "Checkers wanted something that would allow it to scale and do replacements of missing products in-app, and also enable it to use machine learning to predict the real-time availability of thousands of grocery items; we became the obvious choice in the market."

The growth of e-commerce in SA has been encouraging, he says. "We have fixed logistics and introduced multiple payment methods, but we still need to work with financial institutions to tackle fraud, and we need to penetrate the townships and remote areas to offer them affordable delivery to their door.

"Groceries will continue to drive the growth of e-commerce worldwide and this category we have chosen is not a luxury to have but an essential," says Valoyi.