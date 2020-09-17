Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Shoprite goes from zero to Sixty60 It has become SA’s No 2 shopping app, with about 620,000 downloads BL PREMIUM

In the midst of grappling with different levels of lockdown, retailers can forget about shooting the lights out and congratulate themselves on a job well done if they just manage to keep the lights on at all.

Under the circumstances, Shoprite is correct to congratulate itself on the team effort that saw sales rise by 6.4% to a record R156.9bn, despite the pandemic and the resultant disruption to its normal flow of business.