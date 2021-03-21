Business Shoprite mulls over rivals’ stores With cash to spare, retailer eyes Massmart outlets that are close to commuters BL PREMIUM

Cash-flush Shoprite may have its sights on Massmart’s Cambridge Foods and Rhinoretail brands that are up for sale as they fit in with its growth strategy.

Asked in an interview this week if the group would be interested in buying Cambridge and Rhino from Massmart, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said: “Yes, definitely. It would be right up our alley...