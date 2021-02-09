News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers: The big vaccine rollout

09 February 2021 - 15:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

SA vaccine rollout dealt a blow

Government scrambles to rethink strategy after analysis of shortcomings in AstraZeneca shot
National
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: As the Covid crisis rages, to talk about a vaccine tax is ludicrous

It is absurd that there should even be a question about whether the government can afford a vaccine programme; absurd, too, that it would consider a ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Huge vaccine divide threatens global economic recovery

Developing and emerging markets are, by and large, doing far less well
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: A potential game changer in the SA power ...
News & Fox
2.
Cape Town returns to global MBA ranking
News & Fox
3.
Spot Money taps into multibank contactless ...
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Cape Town’s luxury property market on the up
News & Fox
5.
Biltong maker to list in New York
News & Fox

Related Articles

How to save the world from long Covid

Life

Lessons from Israel’s Covid-19 vaccination programme

World / Middle East

Should Covid vaccines be mandatory at work?

Life

Sixteen African states seek vaccines under AU initiative

World / Africa

KATHARINE CHILD: Amid plans to use medical aid money to finance vaccines for ...

Opinion

Mining sector to rely on education to ensure vaccination success

Companies / Mining

ISAAH MHLANGA: Global vaccination drives bring fear of inflation surge

Opinion / Columnists

Covax delivers major vaccine boost for health workers

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.