Lockdown day 189: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 676,084, there have been 609,854 recoveries and 16,866 deaths to date

02 October 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 189: Pictures of the day

The iconic blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town
