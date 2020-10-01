News & Fox PROFILE: ‘It’s a virus, not war’, says Dr Aslam Dasoo For health care to be fixed, the era of politicians overruling scientists must end, this ANC member and medical doctor believes BL PREMIUM

Dr Aslam Dasoo understands a fight. He fought for the desegregation of hospitals in 1989 and was a leader in SA’s first hospital strike, in 1990, to open up hospitals for all the country’s people.Former president FW de Klerk and health minister Rina Venter were forced to relent as black patients arrived at the whites-only hospitals, demanding the same level of care as white people.Dasoo, an avuncular figure, was also a founding member of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union and was by the side of Nelson Mandela, in a medical capacity, on the day Mandela was freed after 27 years of captivity.He watched as Madiba greeted an Afrikaner holding a "Welkom Mandela" sign, in one of his first acts of freedom."He was just one farmer, but he symbolised in his being the entire class that had oppressed Mandela and his people, and all of us. For me that was a seminal moment. The future we are going to live with was not one of conflict."With that background, Dasoo believes the ...