The she-cession

In the 2008 recession men were disproportionately affected by job losses, but the Covid-19 pandemic has hit women more severely, with the crisis now frequently referred to as a "she-cession".

One of the main reasons for this is that women and men continue to be concentrated in different parts of the economy, and many of the hardest-hit sectors have been those that typically employ large numbers of women (tourism and hospitality, retail trade, personal care, domestic and child-care services).

Another reason for the disproportionate effect on women has been the concurrent crisis in child care as a result of school closures. Given that women were more likely to care for children pre-Covid, it is not surprising that they have borne the brunt of additional (unpaid) care work at home.

Data from the first wave of the Nids-Cram survey showed women in SA were especially hard-hit by the crisis during the first month of the lockdown. Though women accounted for less than half (47%) of employment in February, they accounted for 2-million, or two-thirds (67%), of the 3-million net job losses that were recorded between February and April.

In addition, women were found to have taken on more of the extra child-care work in April. This was because women in SA are much more likely than men to be living with children. But even among male and female respondents living with children, women reported spending more hours on extra child care than men.

The release of Nids-Cram wave 2 provides the opportunity to track how women have fared as the economy started to reopen.