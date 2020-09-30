A testing time for schooling

Ordinarily, about 12-million learners attend more than 25,700 schools in SA. On March 18 all those schools closed as part of the government’s response to Covid-19.

By June, a phased reopening was introduced, as emerging evidence showed that children, especially young children, appear less likely to contract Covid-19, are at particularly low risk of becoming severely ill and are not super-spreaders of the virus.

The move was heavily opposed by some, both publicly and legally. However, the biggest costs of school closure — increased inequality in access and learning losses — have not received sufficient attention.

Using wave 2 data from the Nids-Cram survey, collected in June and July, as well as monitoring data from the department of basic education, we answer five questions:

What were attendance rates like?

How worried were parents about the return of learners to school?

Did reopening lead to an unacceptable spread of infections?

What were the costs to children of the school closures? and

What now?

School attendance rates during the phased reopening were significantly lower at the time of the wave 2 survey than in normal times — even among grades that were officially open (6, 7, 11 and 12). However, considering the exceptional circumstances, attendance was encouragingly high, reaching about 88% for matrics.

Among learners in grades "not yet open" — where schools could apply for permission to reopen — respondents in the wealthiest 10% of households were three times more likely to report that children were attending school than those in the poorest 80% (see graph).

Though the phased reopening was arguably necessary, attendance in "not yet open" grades especially highlights the importance of a government-led broad reopening of schools. Without this, inequalities in access to education and learning may deepen.

Despite attendance being relatively high, 72% of respondents reported being "very worried" about learners returning to school. However, this varied significantly: more affluent households had lower concern, while there was higher concern among larger households with very young children and pensioners.