Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Hear no evil: Mkhize axes the critics from his experts panel Is it really just a coincidence that the health minister has reconstituted his Covid-19 advisory committee — and left out the most outspoken critics?

“Ofourse, I thought I had a role to play and that I added value, but the minister is entitled to decide who he wants advising him,” says Wits professor Glenda Gray.

Gray, who famously clashed with health minister Zweli Mkhize in May, when she pointed out the idiocy of the lockdown rules, was this week excluded from his new ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19.