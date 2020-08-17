News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 143: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 587,345, there have been 472,377 recoveries and 11,839 deaths to date

17 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 143: Pictures of the day

A man uses a megaphone during a protest against the use of protective masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain
