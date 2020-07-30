Lockdown day 125: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Santam has finally agreed to pay R1bn to desperate clients – but denies its hand was forced. The regulator says otherwise
Don’t believe the politicians – doctors didn’t suggest that kids not go back to school and taxis fill up. No wonder the medical advice is being kept secret
The furniture retailer’s R16.4bn settlement offer to creditors is designed to help it walk away from 90 lawsuits. Will it succeed?
Until recently he was SA’s richest man – then came Steinhoff. Though he has lost a vast fortune, Christo Wiese is still a retail giant – not least through his stake in Shoprite
Keith Bain asks some well-known personalities how they have reset their values
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.