PETER BRUCE: No place to hide The president has been caught horribly short by the coronavirus. It has exposed weaknesses his general geniality might have hidden a little longer

I recently took part in an exercise. What, the question was asked at a Zoom meeting, should the perfect South African company look like? This is what I wrote:

"The perfect South African company is run by a Hungarian immigrant named Istvan, an electrical engineer who immigrated to SA in 2022 under an ambitious scheme to encourage skilled immigrants to employ South Africans in return for permanent residence and, ultimately, citizenship.