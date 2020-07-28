PETER BRUCE: No place to hide
The president has been caught horribly short by the coronavirus. It has exposed weaknesses his general geniality might have hidden a little longer
28 July 2020 - 06:00
I recently took part in an exercise. What, the question was asked at a Zoom meeting, should the perfect South African company look like? This is what I wrote:
"The perfect South African company is run by a Hungarian immigrant named Istvan, an electrical engineer who immigrated to SA in 2022 under an ambitious scheme to encourage skilled immigrants to employ South Africans in return for permanent residence and, ultimately, citizenship.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now