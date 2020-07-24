SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Rather than letting the clowns run this circus, how about putting the people in charge?​

The reintroduction of the ban on alcohol sales last Sunday, along with the imposition of a curfew, is, Alberts said, “the death of dinner”.

So you can understand that the 800,000-odd individuals whose livelihoods depend on the restaurant trade are beside themselves – as are the estimated 1-million across the liquor industry. And, for that matter, so too are the roughly 300,000 people in the tobacco industry, which hasn’t been able to trade locally since late March.

Not that government has shown itself to be much concerned by their plight. The reintroduction of the alcohol ban came without any industry consultation. And attempts by the sector to communicate with the powers-that-be through the correct channels have reportedly been met with a stony silence,

Sasha Planting gives a great overview of the state of the sector, and its attempts to meet with authorities, here.

Mass confusion

And yet, while proprietors and service staff were out in the streets trying to get the government to notice, some functionary manning the government’s Twitter account saw fit to tell us: “The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette [sic] will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people. #AlcohoBan [sic].”

AlcohoBan indeed.

Given that the “lockdown”, in theory, exists until level 1 has been lifted – and given the number of permutations that have been built into level 3 alone – that could leave the affected sectors languishing into the new year.

That would be a death knell for these businesses.

Just over four hours later, another functionary seemed to have wrestled control of that Twitter account and we were now told the earlier message was “incorrect”.

“The sale of alcohol and tobacco products is prohibited under the current level 3 regulations ... This decision may be reviewed at any time by the relevant structures should the conditions which necessitated it change. We regret any confusion the tweet has caused.”

Then, later, the kicker: the suggestion that the ban would be in place “throughout the lockdown period” was actually taken verbatim from “a government fact sheet”.

In a WhatsApp shared on Twitter, government communication & information systems director-general Phumla Williams reportedly said: “Fact sheets are internal documents which are not publicly shared. We therefore do not know how this particular document got into the public domain. Government reaffirms its position that the prohibition of sale [sic] of alcohol and tobacco products remains under the current level 3 regulations.”

Either way you look at it, this is dismal.

It either means the extended ban is a done deal and the government isn’t being straight with us (no surprises there), or the government’s internal communications are so incoherent that its own departments don’t know what the status quo is (again, no surprises there).

We can’t possibly know which, because this is yet another instance of unacceptable opacity around decision-making. Which is why, at this point, a decisive leadership would be a nice change.

Would the real state president please stand up?

Amid the carnage in the hospitality industry – and snafus in government’s communications – Ramaphosa is seldom seen.

Were it not for his earnest missives to the nation, and a brief appearance last night in which he studiously ignored the hospitality industry, one might wonder whether he’s properly Awol.