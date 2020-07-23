JUSTICE MALALA: Let’s be kind to ourselves and our leaders
We have to cut the government some slack in judging its Covid response, but there’s a limit to what can be forgiven
23 July 2020 - 05:00
Forgive me if I’ve said this before during this pandemic: we know very little about the coronavirus and it will continue to confound us for a good while to come.
Cast your mind back to March. When SA went into hard lockdown at the end of that month very few of us were wearing masks. Today, just 3½ months later, masks are mandatory virtually everywhere in the world.
