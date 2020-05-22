News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 56: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 19,137, and 369 deaths in total

22 May 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Lockdown day 56: Pictures of the day

A waste-picker, a resident in the Booysens informal settlement, approaches a burning barricade laid at the entrance of the community during a protest
News & Fox
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Despite booze ban, DA still has plenty of whine
News & Fox / Trending
2.
Lockdown day 55: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Wine farm up for grabs in Hermanus
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Shelter takes government to court for ...
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 56: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Casualties of Covid-19: death stalks SA businesses

Features / Cover Story

EDITORIAL: Judge lashes Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula over Collins Khosa killing

Opinion / Editorials

EXCLUSIVE: Shelter takes government to court for right to feed poor

News & Fox

EDITORIAL: No, bans are not working

Opinion / Editorials

JOHN STEENHUISEN: We have a right to choose to get on with our lives

Opinion / On My Mind

Grading government’s back-to-school plan

Features

Hitting the lockdown exit sweet spot

Features

Despite booze ban, DA still has plenty of whine

News & Fox / Trending

DA’s circus of ‘Coronacast experts’

Features

More than 40,000 deaths predicted: behind SA’s Covid-19 models

Features

Non-profits bleed, with 1m set to lose jobs

Features

Covid ‘price-gouging’ rules under the spotlight

Features

Billionaire Douw Steyn steps up in Diepsloot

Features

If we relied on anti-lockdown ‘Enders’, we’d all be doomed

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.