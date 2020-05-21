Hitting the lockdown exit sweet spot

Both sides are wrong. Instead of arguing about whether to keep or end the lockdown, credible experts are exploring how best to move safely between the two.

With rising frustration and anxiety levels as the long weeks of hard lockdown pass, the political debate has become more polarised between ardent defenders of an ultra-cautious, public health first approach and those demanding a hard exit. Neither is especially helpful.

Those interested in a constructive solution seek the sweet spot between the two extremes — one that finds a way to accommodate both an aggressive approach to combating the public health risk, and a bold and creative approach to resuscitating economic life in carefully identified sectors and subsectors of the economy, with regional variations as needed.

The risk of a premature or hard exit

Those arguing for a swift reopening of the economy do so on the assumption that it will yield the greatest economic gain. This proposition, though seemingly rational at first glance, is at best contested and at worst blatantly false, in addition to being insensitive to the human suffering that would result.

Many underestimate the effect the lockdown has had on containing the virus and its impact, and many therefore also underestimate the potential of the second wave.

During the Spanish flu a century ago — the best equivalent — it was the second wave that caused by far the greatest number of deaths.

Opening the country too quickly will result in a huge rise in the infection rate and SA will quickly find itself back at square one, at the start of another stringent lockdown.

This would ensure even greater economic calamity. Given the legitimate concern about the additional vulnerability multiple comorbidities in SA will create, and residual uncertainty about whether there are enough beds, ventilators and other equipment to cope with a big rise in Covid-19 cases, proceeding with great caution is the most sensible approach.