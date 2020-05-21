Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: No, bans are not working

The longer the government prevaricates over its booze and smokes ban, the worse it will be: for the fiscus, the economy, the national mood, and even South Africans’ wellbeing

21 May 2020 - 05:00
Police minister Bheki Cele in Cape Town. Picture: ROGER SEDRES / GALLO IMAGES
Police minister Bheki Cele in Cape Town. Picture: ROGER SEDRES / GALLO IMAGES

The longer the government prevaricates over its booze and smokes ban, the worse it will be: for the fiscus, the economy, the national mood, and even South Africans’ wellbeing.

As a University of Cape Town study has made clear, the ban on cigarette sales has completely failed — nearly 90% of smokers are still getting their fix, at hugely inflated prices. Not only does the ban make no economic sense, say the authors — the fiscus is losing about R35m a day in tax revenues from tobacco sales — it is also "feeding an illicit market that will be increasingly difficult to eradicate". That’s a wholly unnecessary long-term headache the government is creating for itself. And it’s not just illicit, but dangerous too: what is sold on the black market passes through no quality checks.

The ban on alcohol sales has also rippled through myriad industries. Glass manufacturers cannot produce the bottles for your beer, wine or craft gin — but they can’t shutter their factories and furnaces either. Expect a wave of retrenchments in SA’s already fragile manufacturing sector, not to mention the industries explicitly attached to the sale of liquor: logistics firms, bottle stores, wine merchants, bars.

The alcohol ban is one of the clearest indicators that the state has only a passing grasp of the complex and interconnected nature of an open free-market economy. It toys with that at its peril.

BUSI MAVUSO: Need to relax the Covid-19 restrictions is becoming more urgent by the day

The state has to ensure the health of its people, but also of the economy, writes Busi Mavuso
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
RAZINA MUNSHI: The Western Cape’s problem could ...
Opinion
2.
ROB ROSE: Heather Sonn’s Greek tragedy
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: We have a right to choose to ...
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
EDITORIAL: Judge lashes Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SARAH BUITENDACH: What we lost when Covid killed ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in open orders

Companies

Glass packaging industry shattered by ban on alcohol sales

Companies / Industrials

OPINION: 6 reasons why SA needs to scrap the lockdown

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Mkhize, moaning of ‘unfair’ criticism, fails to see how this ends

Opinion

From brewing beer to simmering soup for SA’s hungry

National

Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 restrictions

National

ROB ROSE: Why you can’t accuse Mboweni of ‘ill-discipline’

Opinion / Editor's Note

JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Yes minister’ lockdown exposes useless parliamentarians

Opinion

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Minister Patel, let me tell you what’s unfair …

Opinion

Trevor Manuel says some lockdown rules are irrational

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.