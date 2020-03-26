JUSTICE MALALA: SA will emerge from Covid-19 a different country

Throw out the rule book. It is useless now. These are uncharted waters. Everything we know has been turned on its head. When we finally emerge on the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic, battered and bruised, we will be a different country. The only quality that will matter over the next few months, and the years of recovery and rebuilding, will be leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisive action this week — locking down the country and announcing a raft of measures to cushion the economy against the impact of the spread of the virus — shows that at the very least we are still doing well on the leadership front. We should be grateful for that. Testing times lie ahead. The month ahead will be challenging and painful. The three months ahead will be filled with pain we have not experienced before as jobs are lost, businesses fold and a tsunami of bad news ripples through our country and the world.

It may seem hyperbolic to say this, but this looks like a war. It feels like a war. This time we are fighting not man but an enemy we cannot see, a virus that moves around and between us and replicates so fast that we are always several days and steps behind it. A lockdown may starve it. The lockdown is the only scientific tool we have against the virus right now. Ramaphosa is correct to lead the nation in trying to defeat it this way.