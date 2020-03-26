The virus is killing small business

In the end, he says more than a fifth of these distressed companies might fail. It’s a bitter pill for the IDC, which has a wider mandate than the normal commercial banks. "We try to keep companies operating for as long as we can," he says. "But we can only carry it up to a point. Honestly, where a company is not viable anymore, we’ll have to cut our losses and move away."

Any more failures, however, will be hard to stomach for a sector that has been shedding jobs like mad since 2008.

Doomed to repeat

The last time SA was hit with an economic crisis of this magnitude — the 2008 global financial crisis — it caused a jobs bloodbath in the SME sector that lasted for years. In the five years following the crisis, between the second quarter of 2008 and the second quarter of 2013, absolute employment in small firms in SA’s formal nonagricultural sector dropped by 1.12-million people.

Even more alarming: about 60% of these small-firm job losses affected people aged 18 to 29, and many of those jobs paid less than R4,000 a month (in 2012 prices). These are precisely the type of entry-level jobs SA needs to reduce youth unemployment.

By 2013 the economy had regained most of the jobs lost during the global financial crisis — but this was driven by job creation in companies employing 50 or more people.

Economists say small firms were particularly hard hit because of the rigidity of SA’s labour market institutions — especially central bargaining arrangements in which deals struck between big firms and unions are typically extended to smaller firms in the same sector.

So, to ward off a repeat of the carnage, the government should also give small businesses a temporary holiday from central bargaining agreements, including UIF payments, as it is considering to do.

At all costs, the government needs to avoid the tactical blunders it made during the 2008 crisis. At the time SA, like most other countries, put in place an aggressive fiscal stimulus. Despite that, SA’s economy still shed 750,000 jobs — equal to about 5% of total employment in 2009/2010.

This was the highest loss, as a percentage of total employment, by any emerging-market country at the time.

One of the explanations for this outsize impact is that SA allowed real wage growth to run away over this period, well ahead of labour productivity growth. Firms responded with retrenchments when they were denied the option of cutting wages by inflexible central bargaining agreements.

Part of the problem was that in 2009/ 2010, public service & administration minister Richard Baloyi ended a three-week public sector strike by offering a wage hike of 7.5% — more than double consumer inflation of 3.3% at the time. This dominoed through the economy as private-sector trade unions sought to catch up with the generous public sector settlement.

Research by International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Nir Klein concludes that excess wage growth was responsible for roughly 25% of the jobs lost in SA between 2008 and 2010.

Now SA can do things differently. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, the government had called a halt to its three-year wage deal with unions and was trying to negotiate below-inflation increases for the 2020 fiscal year.

This outbreak has plunged SA into an economic crisis that will strip the fiscal cupboard bare. But at least it may force the unions to capitulate early — an improbable silver lining.

In 2008, SA entered the crisis with a fiscal surplus; this time it is deep in the red. Conversely, in 2008, the banks were the weak point, but today they’re far healthier.

As Nedbank’s Brown says: "Structurally, the banks are in way better shape than during the 2008 financial crisis. Back then, SA banks had capital levels of between 7% and 8%. Now we keep 10.5% as a buffer, so we have strong capital levels, and we have no problem with liquidity."

However, no-one knows how long it will last. Ramaphosa’s lockdown should, fingers crossed, curb the spread of the virus for the next 21 days at least. But every day has brought (largely unwelcome) surprises.

Ntshavheni, for one, says she hasn’t been surprised by the spread of the disease necessarily, but rather by the ability of the country to simply close down.

"After this disease has gone, it’ll be interesting to see what format of the world economy emerges. As a student of economics, I’m keenly watching how it happens, because globalisation is being redefined. Borders are coming up, thick and fast, including [between] once very open airspaces," she says.

And small companies, facing an existential threat, are at the frontline.

Farro’s Windebank says she doesn’t have even the meagre 27-day cash buffer that JPMorgan speaks of. "I used to, but 2019 was brutal. The economy shrank, and load-shedding ripped everything out from under me. My buffer is long gone. Now all I’m talking about is keeping my serviceable debt to the banks under control."

Covid-19 has reshaped the economic landscape and while Farro has a better chance than most, many other small businesses won’t be around in a year’s time.