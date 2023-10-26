This family home in Atlantic Beach golf estate sits amid fynbos with ocean, mountain and fairway views. There are five bedrooms, of which four are en suite, multiple living areas, a study, staff accommodation and four garages. Other features include a courtyard protected from the wind, heated pool, two solar geysers, inverter system and borehole.
HOT PROPERTY: Ocean, mountain and fairway views
Five bedroom home in Atlantic Beach golf estate in Blouberg, Cape Town
WHERE: Blouberg, Cape Town
PRICE: R17.9m
WHO: Seeff
This family home in Atlantic Beach golf estate sits amid fynbos with ocean, mountain and fairway views. There are five bedrooms, of which four are en suite, multiple living areas, a study, staff accommodation and four garages. Other features include a courtyard protected from the wind, heated pool, two solar geysers, inverter system and borehole.
WHERE: Langebaan, West Coast
PRICE: R7.25m
WHO: Seeff
Set near the beach, this house has four en suite bedrooms and open-plan living areas that flow to a garden, pool and fire pit. The upstairs balcony has a jacuzzi and ocean views. Special features include Hansgrohe taps, custom-made doors and skirtings, double-glazed windows, remote-controlled blockout blinds and an inverter and battery system.
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R20m
WHO: Seeff
This thatched property in Mostertsdrift is an entertainer’s dream. It has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas — including two flatlets. Outdoors is a covered patio and entertainment room with an Esse wood-fired stove that overlooks a pool and garden. Other features include solar panels and an inverter, an irrigation system with a “leiwater” storage tank and four garages.
