HOT PROPERTY: The height of style

Die Hoogte, a heritage home designed in 1914 by architect WH Louw on the family farm Laborie, still has many of its original finishes such as local granite, natural clay tiles, custom-made joinery and leadlight glazing. The five-bedroom residence stands on a 3,244m² site opposite KWV’s head office and was recently rezoned for office use.
The Alxndr, Stellenbosch, Western Cape
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
PRICE: From R2.06m (VAT incl)
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
The Alxndr is a new boutique apartment development well suited to buy-to-let investors targeting the town’s vibrant student market and young professionals. Located in Alexander Street on the doorstep of Stellenbosch University, the project has 27 studio- and one-bedroom units. There is a rooftop deck and entertainment area.
Val de Vie, Paarl, Western Cape
WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape
PRICE: R125m
WHO:Pam Golding Properties
This 12-bedroom property in prestigious lifestyle estate Val de Vie has 2,000m² under roof and is set on a large smallholding of 2.6ha. There are seven bedrooms in the main house, a one-bedroom granny flat and staff accommodation with four bedrooms. The residence borders a reserve and has uninterrupted mountain views.
