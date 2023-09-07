News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: The height of style

A heritage home designed in 1914 by architect WH Louw on the family farm Laborie

07 September 2023 - 05:00
Die Hoogte, Paarl, Western Cape
WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R13.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Die Hoogte, a heritage home designed in 1914 by architect WH Louw on the family farm Laborie, still has many of its original finishes such as local granite, natural clay tiles, custom-made joinery and leadlight glazing. The five-bedroom residence stands on a 3,244m² site opposite KWV’s head office and was recently rezoned for office use.

The Alxndr, Stellenbosch, Western Cape
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: From R2.06m (VAT incl)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The Alxndr is a new boutique apartment development well suited to buy-to-let investors targeting the town’s vibrant student market and young professionals. Located in Alexander Street on the doorstep of Stellenbosch University, the project has 27 studio- and one-bedroom units. There is a rooftop deck and entertainment area. 

Val de Vie, Paarl, Western Cape
WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R125m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This 12-bedroom property in prestigious lifestyle estate Val de Vie has 2,000m² under roof and is set on a large smallholding of 2.6ha. There are seven bedrooms in the main house, a one-bedroom granny flat and staff accommodation with four bedrooms. The residence borders a reserve and has uninterrupted mountain views. 

