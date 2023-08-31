News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: House in a forest on the Garden Route for R12m

It is set on a golf estate and has an indigenous garden

31 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sandton, Joburg
Sandton, Joburg

WHERE: Sandton, Joburg

PRICE: R890,000-R5.8m

WHO: Sotheby's International Realty

Sandton Platinum Residences is a new 40-floor mixed-use development that offers luxury urban living with a host of communal amenities, including a rooftop pool, bar and lounge, as well as restaurants. All units, from studios to three-bedroom penthouses, come fully furnished and equipped. 

Constantia, Cape Town
Constantia, Cape Town

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R17.5m

WHO: Seeff

Set on a 3,748m² plot, this house has five large bedrooms, and the main suite has its own lounge area, dressing room and patio. There’s a private one-bedroom cottage with its own parking and entrance, as well as an entertainment patio and a pool overlooking a landscaped garden.

Knysna, Garden Route
Knysna, Garden Route

WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R12m

WHO: Seeff

This contemporary home in Simola Golf Estate is surrounded by forest and an indigenous garden. There are three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, multiple reception areas and a study flowing to an outdoor entertainment patio, pool and jacuzzi. 

HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront for R49m

The property has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large patio and private pool
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg

Its large terrace stretches all the way along the apartment itself
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate

The large family home in Jeffreys Bay has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai and a pool
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Cape Town flat rentals rocket
News & Fox
2.
The super influencer from Pretoria
News & Fox / Digital
3.
FREE TO READ | New anti-corruption working guide ...
News & Fox
4.
Making deliveries quiet and clean with EVs
News & Fox
5.
Why our changing climate is bad for your health
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.