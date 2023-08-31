Sandton Platinum Residences is a new 40-floor mixed-use development that offers luxury urban living with a host of communal amenities, including a rooftop pool, bar and lounge, as well as restaurants. All units, from studios to three-bedroom penthouses, come fully furnished and equipped.
Constantia, Cape Town
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R17.5m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a 3,748m² plot, this house has five large bedrooms, and the main suite has its own lounge area, dressing room and patio. There’s a private one-bedroom cottage with its own parking and entrance, as well as an entertainment patio and a pool overlooking a landscaped garden.
Knysna, Garden Route
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route
PRICE: R12m
WHO: Seeff
This contemporary home in Simola Golf Estate is surrounded by forest and an indigenous garden. There are three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, multiple reception areas and a study flowing to an outdoor entertainment patio, pool and jacuzzi.
HOT PROPERTY: House in a forest on the Garden Route for R12m
It is set on a golf estate and has an indigenous garden
WHERE: Sandton, Joburg
PRICE: R890,000-R5.8m
WHO: Sotheby's International Realty
HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront for R49m
HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg
HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.